NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NYMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NYMT. BidaskClub raised shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 83,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,690. The stock has a market cap of $688.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 88.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. research analysts expect that NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 85.9% in the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

