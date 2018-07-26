Nwam LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Methanex Co. (MEOH)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEOH. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $70.05 on Thursday. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Methanex had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

