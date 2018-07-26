Nwam LLC Sells 2,536 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14,579.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $176,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $198.53 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $201.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.8483 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

