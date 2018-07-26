NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,108,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,825,523,000 after acquiring an additional 461,007 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,897,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,134,257,000 after acquiring an additional 161,896 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,462,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $801,777,000 after acquiring an additional 227,325 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $485,462,000 after acquiring an additional 68,710 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $473,366,000 after acquiring an additional 81,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA opened at $251.87 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $152.91 and a twelve month high of $269.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,308 shares of company stock worth $77,491,336 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

