NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NRG Yield Inc Class C’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.38. NRG Yield Inc Class C posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Yield Inc Class C will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Yield Inc Class C.

Get NRG Yield Inc Class C alerts:

NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. NRG Yield Inc Class C had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NYLD. ValuEngine cut NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

In related news, Director John Chlebowski sold 25,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $452,676.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Yield Inc Class C by 305,805.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 688,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 688,063 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Yield Inc Class C by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 297,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,561 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in NRG Yield Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Yield Inc Class C by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 181,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Yield Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C opened at $17.85 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16. NRG Yield Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NRG Yield Inc Class C Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Yield Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Yield Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.