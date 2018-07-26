Novocure (NVCR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Novocure in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of Novocure traded down $1.10, reaching $36.35, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 45,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,591. Novocure has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Novocure had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 57,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $1,806,637.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,576.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eilon D. Kirson sold 346,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $10,004,052.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,690.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,034,069 shares of company stock worth $30,493,986. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the second quarter valued at $643,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 450,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 12.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,093,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,823,000 after acquiring an additional 343,756 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

