Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $2,798,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S opened at $51.08 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 82.77%. research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.