Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S traded up $0.21, reaching $51.29, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 97,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 82.77%. equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

