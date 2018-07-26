Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $3,405,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 87,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MED upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Emerson Electric opened at $70.20 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

