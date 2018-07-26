Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.35

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 7086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Scalise sold 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $176,741.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,652 shares in the company, valued at $466,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Shawn O. Walker sold 9,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $167,070.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,802 shares of company stock valued at $662,473. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 65,413 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 125,871 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 562,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 142,041 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.