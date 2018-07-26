Northrop Grumman (NOC) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $326.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.31. 3,199,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,846. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $259.00 and a 12 month high of $360.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.