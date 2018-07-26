Northrop Grumman (NOC) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $326.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.
Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.31. 3,199,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,846. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $259.00 and a 12 month high of $360.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.
