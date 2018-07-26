Northpointe Capital LLC Sells 80,307 Shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP)

Northpointe Capital LLC decreased its position in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,307 shares during the quarter. Gemphire Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northpointe Capital LLC owned 4.91% of Gemphire Therapeutics worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 1,168.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 494,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 510,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gemphire Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

GEMP opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. analysts expect that Gemphire Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gemphire Therapeutics Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.