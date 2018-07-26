Northpointe Capital LLC Buys 120,738 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU)

Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares during the period. Capital Senior Living accounts for approximately 1.5% of Northpointe Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northpointe Capital LLC owned 3.39% of Capital Senior Living worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSU. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Capital Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CSU opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.59 million. sell-side analysts expect that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Wilbur sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $44,014.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,345.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.