Northpointe Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Northpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Baxter International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of Baxter International opened at $76.51 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

In other news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 27,197 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $2,000,883.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,495.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,411,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,565.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,477 shares of company stock worth $6,486,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

