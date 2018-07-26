Northland Securities Upgrades Infinera (INFN) to “Outperform”

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $13.00 price target on shares of Infinera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.35. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,092,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,584 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 709,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 342,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.