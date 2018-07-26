Northern Trust Corp Has $568,000 Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 116,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 88,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals opened at $12.98 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.57. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 123.72% and a negative net margin of 1,665.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider James B. Weissman sold 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

