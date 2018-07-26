Northern Trust Corp Has $513,000 Stake in Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $1,869,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albireo Pharma opened at $32.10 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Albireo Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other Albireo Pharma news, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $806,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,535.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

