Northern Trust Corp Has $449,000 Holdings in Despegar.com Corp (DESP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of Despegar.com opened at $21.44 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . Despegar.com Corp has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Despegar.com Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

