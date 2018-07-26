North American Management Corp Sells 3,597 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

North American Management Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 3.2% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 307,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3,268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.