Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,588 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,854,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $480,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,137 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $65,880,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,186,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,544,673 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 888,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after acquiring an additional 732,622 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of Noble Energy opened at $35.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.94%.

In related news, VP Andrea Lee Robison sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP J. Keith Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $199,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,523,166 shares of company stock worth $136,528,815. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NBL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.