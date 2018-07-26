Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVMT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. 22.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVMT opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dell Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $62.73 and a 52 week high of $96.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter.

DVMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.