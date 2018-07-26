Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 23,575 Shares of Equity Residential (EQR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,212,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,761 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,045 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,534,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,353,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,043,000 after purchasing an additional 767,821 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $118,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,110 shares of company stock worth $2,048,048. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Equity Residential opened at $64.61 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Equity Residential had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.