Nimiq Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,531.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Nimiq has traded flat against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $0.00 and $32,531.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003928 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012128 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00419251 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00161252 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq’s total supply is 3,065,263,882 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com . Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq . The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network . The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

