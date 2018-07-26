Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Nike by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Nike to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura raised their price objective on Nike from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nike from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Nike from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 45,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $3,330,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,836,835.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,437,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,037 shares of company stock valued at $44,906,852. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

