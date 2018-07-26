Nielsen (NLSN) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Pivotal Research

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “$30.76” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Nielsen stock traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 760,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,060. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.39). Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nielsen news, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $390,231.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,264,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,399,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,905,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,856,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,800,000 after purchasing an additional 665,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

