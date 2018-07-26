Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $19,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 227,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 113,494 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 90,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nielsen news, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $390,231.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “$30.76” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of Nielsen opened at $29.57 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Nielsen had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

