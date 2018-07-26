Nice Ltd (NICE) Shares Sold by Solaris Asset Management LLC

Solaris Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Nice makes up approximately 2.6% of Solaris Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Solaris Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Nice stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,513. Nice Ltd has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.16). Nice had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. equities research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nice in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

