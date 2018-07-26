Newmont Mining (NEM) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has been assigned a $40.00 price target by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Newmont Mining opened at $37.47 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Newmont Mining has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Newmont Mining will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock worth $948,590 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 68,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 219,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Newmont Mining by 622.8% in the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

