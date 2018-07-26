New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Media Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEWM opened at $18.50 on Thursday. New Media Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of New Media Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

