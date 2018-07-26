Nevsun Resources (NSU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. Nevsun Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 43.87%.
Shares of Nevsun Resources traded up $0.08, reaching $3.71, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 928,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,754. Nevsun Resources has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevsun Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.
Nevsun Resources Company Profile
Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.
