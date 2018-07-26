Nevsun Resources (NSU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. Nevsun Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 43.87%.

Shares of Nevsun Resources traded up $0.08, reaching $3.71, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 928,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,754. Nevsun Resources has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevsun Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevsun Resources by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 38,473 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nevsun Resources by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevsun Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevsun Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevsun Resources by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

