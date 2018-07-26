Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.31.

NBIX stock opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 0.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 430,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.1% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 61,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,123,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 126,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $10,241,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,264,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,145 shares of company stock worth $25,398,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

