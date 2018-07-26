NetScout Systems (NTCT) & Godaddy (GDDY) Head to Head Review

Godaddy (NYSE: GDDY) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Godaddy and NetScout Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Godaddy $2.23 billion 6.09 $136.40 million $0.42 189.57 NetScout Systems $986.79 million 2.49 $79.81 million $0.99 30.91

Godaddy has higher revenue and earnings than NetScout Systems. NetScout Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Godaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Godaddy and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Godaddy 6.18% 11.05% 0.99% NetScout Systems 8.06% 4.07% 2.71%

Risk & Volatility

Godaddy has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Godaddy and NetScout Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Godaddy 1 5 12 0 2.61 NetScout Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33

Godaddy presently has a consensus target price of $69.27, indicating a potential downside of 13.00%. NetScout Systems has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential downside of 9.15%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Godaddy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Godaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Godaddy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Godaddy beats NetScout Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. The company also offers presence products, including GoCentral, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites and online stores; and a range of marketing tools designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites. In addition, the company offers business application products, including Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the InfiniStream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

