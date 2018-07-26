Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $107,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $434.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “$375.13” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.19.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total transaction of $3,098,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,965.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,747 shares of company stock worth $161,508,416. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix opened at $362.87 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 290.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.