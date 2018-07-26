Nestlé (NESN) Given a CHF 92 Price Target at Baader Bank

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 92 target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NESN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a CHF 83 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 86.93.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NESN stock traded up CHF 0.06 on Thursday, hitting CHF 76.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,650,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.