NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 543,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 54,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 75,048 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,848,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,440 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 12,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $169,785.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven C. Jones sold 169,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $1,979,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 708,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,086. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. BTIG Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. First Analysis downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

