Neil M. Mackenzie Acquires 19,100 Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director Neil M. Mackenzie bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,758.00.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$5.25 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$2.96 and a 52 week high of C$6.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of C$29.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.30 million.

YGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

