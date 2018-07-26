Ncondezi Energy (NCCL) Shares Down 22%

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL) traded down 22% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.93 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09). 8,435,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 863% from the average session volume of 876,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.12).

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile

Ncondezi Energy Limited focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. The company operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. It develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. It also explores for and develops coal mine.

