Natus Medical (BABY) Trading 6.4% Higher on Earnings Beat

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $33.85. 1,492,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 403,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

BABY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other Natus Medical news, Director William M. Moore sold 8,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,023.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James B. Hawkins sold 160,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $5,355,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 686,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,985,756.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,358 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABY. Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $22,236,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $10,445,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.06.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.