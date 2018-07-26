Nationstar Mortgage (NSM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nationstar Mortgage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Nationstar Mortgage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.90.

Get Nationstar Mortgage alerts:

Shares of Nationstar Mortgage traded up $0.34, hitting $18.88, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 12,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,737. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Nationstar Mortgage has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.20 million. Nationstar Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.19%. Nationstar Mortgage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Nationstar Mortgage will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Nationstar Mortgage in the first quarter worth $162,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Nationstar Mortgage in the first quarter worth $195,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nationstar Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nationstar Mortgage by 232.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Nationstar Mortgage in the first quarter worth $1,079,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nationstar Mortgage Company Profile

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction based services primarily to single-family residences in the United States. It operates in three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment offers conventional residential mortgage loans and home equity conversion loans.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nationstar Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationstar Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.