National Instruments (NATI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of National Instruments traded up $0.39, hitting $42.29, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 46,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,274. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.98. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $33,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,764.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $723,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,304,624.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,514. Corporate insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in National Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its stake in National Instruments by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

