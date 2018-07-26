National HealthCare (NHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Shares of National HealthCare opened at $70.51 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

In other news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,519.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

