National CineMedia, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on National CineMedia to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of National CineMedia opened at $8.43 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $658.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,401,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 792,618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $1,489,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,990,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $7,230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $251,635.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.