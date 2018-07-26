Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Insider Jake Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) insider Jake Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jake Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 3rd, Jake Bauer sold 1,519 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $74,355.05.

Shares of Myokardia opened at $60.05 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 3.54. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 235.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. equities research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYOK. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

