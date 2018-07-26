Mylan NV (MYL) Stake Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Mylan by 219.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 7,057,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,557,000 after buying an additional 4,845,703 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Mylan by 6.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,522,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,350,000 after purchasing an additional 343,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mylan by 2.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,766,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,834 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Mylan by 3.1% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,754,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 83,175 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mylan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,698,000 after purchasing an additional 72,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MYL. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

