Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth about $221,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.2% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN traded down $0.01, hitting $27.93, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 159,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,552. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.