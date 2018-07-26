Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 5,570 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (OSK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 7.2% during the second quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 104.3% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $23,987,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Oshkosh by 84.9% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oshkosh by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 94,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, VP Marek W. May sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oshkosh opened at $73.74 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.