Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Position in Dean Foods Co (DF)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.12% of Dean Foods worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DF. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dean Foods by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 334,401 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dean Foods by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 117,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Dean Foods by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 570,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238,370 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dean Foods opened at $9.71 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Dean Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $906.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Dean Foods Co will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dean Foods news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv bought 15,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $156,691.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dean Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

