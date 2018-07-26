Mueller Industries (MLI) Trading -1.7% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) shares traded up 1.7% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $31.56. 11,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 146,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $640.06 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 108.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

