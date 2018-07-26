Mueller Industries (MLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 856,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 256,007 shares.The stock last traded at $32.12 and had previously closed at $29.24.

The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $640.06 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 46,317 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

