Mueller Industries (MLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 856,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 256,007 shares.The stock last traded at $32.12 and had previously closed at $29.24.
The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $640.06 million for the quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.
