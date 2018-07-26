MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. equinet set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €154.67 ($181.96).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €177.10 ($208.35) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €114.75 ($135.00) and a 1 year high of €156.80 ($184.47).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

